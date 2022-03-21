WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Oklahoma City woman is charged with driving while intoxicated with her unrestrained five-year-old son and also her one-year-old son who was restrained in a safety seat.

A DPS trooper said she observed a Mazda traveling at 94 mph in the 75 mph zone and pulled it over according to an affidavit.

Wichita County Jail booking

The trooper said the driver was Jasmine Aguilar and her five-year-old son was sitting on the edge of the right rear seat, unsecured.

She said her one-year-old was also in the rear seat but was in a child safety restraint.

She was there was a strong odor of alcohol from Aguilar’s breath, her speech was slurred and she appeared confused and unsteady.

When she was asked her to get out, she said Aguilar lost her balance.

The trooper noted numerous clues of intoxication after having her perform field sobriety tests.

In a search of Aguilar’s car, the trooper said she found a plastic container with loose marijuana, another container with marijuana cigarettes, and several marijuana cigarettes out in the open.

The trooper said Aguilar had handed her a medical marijuana card right after she stopped her car.

During the stop, a man arrived and said Aguilar had called him for help. He told the trooper he had told her not to drive, but she didn’t listen to him.