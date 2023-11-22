JACK COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The mother of an 8-month-old infant who died at an Olney hospital in March 2023 has been arrested and charged with homicide.

Jasmine Alexis Kay Smith, 27, was arrested and booked into the Jack County Jail on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 10:20 a.m., on a warrant out of Young County for the offense of criminally negligent homicide.

A source close to the situation confirmed to our newsroom that Smith is the biological mother of an Olney infant who died in March 2023.

According to the Olney Police Department, a call came in around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Police said the 8-month-old infant was transported to Olney Hamilton Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Texoma’s Homepage previously reported that the Texas Rangers are investigating the infant’s death. Our newsroom has reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for more details on the charge filed against Smith.

No other details are available at this time.