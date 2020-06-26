Mother charged with injury to a child after chewing gum incident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 31-year-old Wichita Falls mother is now charged with injury to a child after an incident in December 2019 in which authorities said an eight-year-old girl was slapped, pinched and beaten with a belt over an incident over chewing gum.

Iliana Gonzales was booked into jail with a $10,000 bond today for injury to a child.

Police said it happened on December 12. They were notified by staff at the girl’s school about suspicious bruises.

When asked, they said the girl told them her mother had slapped and scratched her face, pinched her cheeks and hit her with a belt because her three-year-old sister got into the mother’s gum.

CPS and police officers say they found bruises on the girl’s face and neck and across both sides of her back, left shoulder and left arm.

Police said Gonzales first denied hitting her with a belt, but after learning the girl had spoken to them, admitted she hit her with a belt several times across her back and slapped her face because of the gum incident.