Mother Daughter team arrested for allegedly shoplifting at Walmart

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said two women claimed they did not intentionally take more than 40 grocery items from a Walmart that were not on their receipt.

Crystal and Dakota Jakobetz are charged with theft over $100.

Police said a manager said he saw the pair take groceries, and had seen them before scan one item while placing multiple unscanned items in their cart.

An officer said he questioned Crystal Jakobetz and she said if she had taken anything without paying for it, it was not intentional.

However, Walmart security says they found 41 items in the basket that were not scanned or on the receipt. Officers said Dakota Jakobetz claimed she did not take anything and did not want to go to jail.

Walmart personnel said the value of the stolen items totaled $191.58.