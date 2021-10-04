Mother in July wrong way wreck charged for son’s death



WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The mother of a three-year-old who died after a collision in July in which police said she was driving the wrong way is now charged with injury to a child.

The charge was filed Saturday, October 2, Loreal Harris, 25, posted her $20,000 bond the same day.

Loreal Harris Wichita County Jail booking photo

Police said Harris had picked up three-year-old Titan Pendleton from his daycare around 3:30 p.m. on July 21 and was going west in a Dodge Charger in the 300 block of Wichita Street, which was the wrong way on a one-way street. Wichita is two-way except for the one block before Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Officials said Harris turned onto MLK without stopping and was hit by an Audi going north on MLK.

Police said Titan was in a booster seat behind the driver’s seat and it was not secured with a seat belt.

Officers said the heaviest point of impact in the collision was in the area where the toddler was riding.

Titan was rushed to the hospital then transferred to Cook Children’s Medical Center where he died five days later.