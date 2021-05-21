Mother jailed for drugs, sex trafficking concerns around 3-year-old son

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman follows her husband to jail after CPS takes their three-year-old son over concerns of drug use, sex trafficking, and neglect.

Wichita County jail booking

Laquita Lamb was charged Thursday with child endangerment and jailed on a $25,000 bond.

The father, Brian Smith, was previously charged with the same offense.

Police say CPS had the boy and the parents tested and all tested positive for meth.

They said CPS began an investigation because of concerns over lack of supervision, knowledge of sex trafficking, and because Smith was allowing people to stay in the home who were not allowed to be there.

Smith has numerous arrests including for prostitution and harboring a runaway.