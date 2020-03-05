Mother jailed, probation in jeopardy following multiple DWI, injury to child arrests

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother is back in jail and in jeopardy of having her probation revoked after being arrested a second time for drunk driving and injuring her children.

Viola Michelle Cornelison, 34, was extradited to Wichita County Wednesday on a bench warrant and booked in to jail. Cornelison was sentenced to three years probation in 2018 following an incident in which she injured her son. A motion to revoke her probation was filed last September for consuming alcohol, failure to pay a fine, and leaving the county, all of which violate the terms of her probation.

Cornelison was arrested again on Jan. 22, 2020, in Brownfield, Texas and charged with the following: Child endangerment with criminal negligence (2 counts)

Driving while intoxicated

(3rd offense or greater)

(3rd offense or greater) Obstruction

Injury to a child She was held in the Terry County Jail on a detainer until her extradition back to Wichita County on Wednesday.

In September 2018, Cornelison’s young son told police that Cornelison came home very intoxicated late on a Saturday night, so his grandmother came over to watch him and his brothers.

Police said the son told them that he asked if his brothers and he could go to church the next morning with their grandmother.

The son told authorities that Cornelison became enraged about her kids not wanting to be with her, so she slammed him on the ground and bit him.

Police said when they arrived, Cornelison appeared very intoxicated and even passed out twice.

Police said Cornelison would not come outside the house, so they broke in and after a brief struggle, took her in custody

Cornelison’s arrest history dates back to 2006, when she was arrested twice within five days, both for driving while intoxicated. In one of those arrests, she had a child in the car with her.

Cornelison was arrested three times in 2017. She was charged with aggravated assault family violence in March, assault family violence in November, and public intoxication in December.