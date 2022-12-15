WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The mother of a 2-year-old that was found dead on the kitchen floor in 2020 has been arrested according to the Wichita County Jail records.

Autumn Gestes, also known as Autumn Leonard, was booked into jail on Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2022, on a charge of tampering or fabricating evidence. Her bond has not yet been set.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said Gestes was believed to have been with her family in the area of Norman, Oklahoma. She was supposed to turn herself in a few weeks according to her attorney.

The father of the 2-year-old child, Garrett Gestes, was arrested in November 2022. He remains jailed on $200,000 bonds for two counts of child endangerment. According to his arrest affidavit, Avril Rose Gestes was found face-up with blood coming from her nose and mouth on December 19th, 2020.

The girl’s 6- year -old sister said her sister appeared to be getting sick a few days earlier

and that she found the victim in her bed, with what she described as purple stuff coming out of her mouth on the morning of her death.

Authorities discovered Gestes drove for Door Dash the night before with the 6-year-old and her infant sibling. While he was driving for three hours the mother had gone to a bar for five hours leaving the 2-year-old and a 3-year-old sibling with autism alone in the home.

Because the 2-year-old victim and 3-year-old were left alone at night in a dirty house for three hours and the parents delayed seeking medical treatment, two charges of abandoning or endangering a child were filed against Garrett Gestes.

Further details on Autumn Gestes’ arrest are not available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.