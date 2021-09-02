Mother of 3-year-old charged with child abuse after daughter “messes” sheets

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park woman is accused of child abuse of her daughter after the three-year-old reportedly messed up the bedsheets.

Briana McAlister, 27, is charged with injury to a child and is free on a $25,000 bond.

Briana McAlister Wichita County Jail booking photo from 2013. Current booking photo unavailable according to Wichita County the camera was “not working”

Police and a CPS caseworker were called to a Wichita Falls daycare in late June by an employee who had noticed suspicious bruises on the girl’s face and legs.

The employee asked the girl’s older sister about the injuries and she said that her sister had messed the sheets and their mother hit her with a belt.

The caseworker told the officer she had worked a past case involving the girl and her mother. Officers took photos of bruising to the child’s legs, lower back, buttocks and thighs.

A detective said they contacted McAlister and she agreed to come to the police station for questioning.

They said she told them she had no knowledge of any injuries to her daughter but that the toddler had played “rough” with her older sister and was shoved into a table.

But she added that while dealing with her daughter, she had blacked out, which she said happens frequently when she becomes “really angry.”

Police then spoke to McAlister’s boyfriend who said he had removed McAlister from “the situation” when she got mad, though he did not usually get involved in the discipline of her children.

During the investigation, CPS provided photos to a specialist in pediatric forensics at UT Southwestern Medical Center who assessed the injuries and said they were consistent of being hit with or against an object, and were highly concerning for physical abuse.

In his report, the investigating officer wrote that he believes McAlister became so angry she used physical punishment to try to control her daughter and then “blacked out.”