Mother of 4-year-old girl pleads guilty to child abandonment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The mother of a 4-year-old girl pleaded guilty to child abandonment and endangerment and was placed on four years probation after leaving her daughter alone for over 30 minutes.

Summer George was sentenced to the plea agreement in 78th District Court on Tuesday, January 4.

She and the father, Anson Guillot, were arrested last April at an apartment in the 4600 block of Johnson Road after they returned home and found police and a CPS case worker waiting.

The CPS officer called police after going to the home to check on a report of possible child abuse. She said when she knocked on the door, a four-year-old girl opened the door and said her parents had left to go to the store and she was alone.

While an officer was contacting dispatch to try to find the parents, he said Guillot and George pulled into the parking lot. They told officers they had been gone for only 15 minutes.

Police noted that they had to have been gone a minimum of 35 minutes from the time the CPS officer knocked on the door to when they came back.

They said the girl would have been at risk of anyone who knocked on the door, including a possible kidnapper.

Guillot had also been scheduled to enter a plea agreement Tuesday, but it was canceled and is now reset for March 1.