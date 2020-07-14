Mother of infant pleads guilty to child endangerment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The mother of a 10-month-old baby pleads guilty on Tuesday to child endangerment and gets another probated sentence.



37-year-old Heather Dawn Langford was sentenced to 5 years probation in 78th District Court.



She was sentenced last December to 6 years probation for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.



Before that, she was arrested after an investigation in November when police went to an apartment on Seymour Highway on a check welfare and drug complaint.



Officers said the apartment was filled with heavy smoke, making visibility difficult, and Langford told them her 10-month-old child was inside sleeping.



They said there was drug paraphernalia on a coffee table, and a further search turned up almost 10- grams of meth, some marijuana, and baggies with a crystal residue.



They said they also found an MSR-10 rifle with live ammo and fixed blade knives very close to the infant.



The baby later tested positive for meth.



Police said a man identified as Brian Langford was found hiding behind a door.



The child endangerment case against Langford is pending.. with a deadline of July 17 for a plea bargain.