Mother of infant pleads guilty to child endangerment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The mother of a 10-month-old baby pleads guilty on Tuesday to child endangerment and gets another probated sentence.

37-year-old Heather Dawn Langford was sentenced to 5 years probation in 78th District Court.

She was sentenced last December to 6 years probation for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Before that, she was arrested after an investigation in November when police went to an apartment on Seymour Highway on a check welfare and drug complaint.

Officers said the apartment was filled with heavy smoke, making visibility difficult, and Langford told them her 10-month-old child was inside sleeping.

They said there was drug paraphernalia on a coffee table, and a further search turned up almost 10- grams of meth, some marijuana, and baggies with a crystal residue.

They said they also found an MSR-10 rifle with live ammo and fixed blade knives very close to the infant.

The baby later tested positive for meth.

Police said a man identified as Brian Langford was found hiding behind a door.

The child endangerment case against Langford is pending.. with a deadline of July 17 for a plea bargain.

