Mother of one-year-old girl sentenced for child endangerment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother pleads guilty to child endangerment involving her then one-year-old daughter.

Marian Gallivan was sentenced to a four-year deferred, probation, term, and a $750 fine.

She and the father were arrested in January after authorities said their daughter had a high concentration of meth in her system.

Police said Gallivan and the father, Joshua Lane, admitted using meth but said they don’t use it around children.

Court records show Joshua Lane turned down a plea offer in December and his case is pending.