Mother of two pleads guilty to exposing kids to meth

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS, TX. (KFDX/KJTL) — A 25-year-old mother pleads guilty to two counts of child endangerment for exposing her two children to meth last year in Electra.

Emily Treider-Crowder agreed to plead for a sentence of three years probation.

Child Protective Services conducted hair follicle tests of Treider-Crowder and her son and daughter which showed significant levels of meth in all three.

  • Emily Treider-Crowder Wichita County Jail booking photo
  • Justin Rushia Wichita County Jail booking photo

The children were removed from the home and placed with relatives.

Police also charged Treider-Crowder’s boyfriend, who lived in the same home, with two counts of endangerment after he also tested positive.

Justin Rushia’s cases are pending and the district attorney submitted a plea agreement offer on June 18.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

July 23 2021 05:30 am

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News