Mother of two pleads guilty to exposing kids to meth

WICHITA FALLS, TX. (KFDX/KJTL) — A 25-year-old mother pleads guilty to two counts of child endangerment for exposing her two children to meth last year in Electra.

Emily Treider-Crowder agreed to plead for a sentence of three years probation.

Child Protective Services conducted hair follicle tests of Treider-Crowder and her son and daughter which showed significant levels of meth in all three.

Emily Treider-Crowder Wichita County Jail booking photo

Justin Rushia Wichita County Jail booking photo

The children were removed from the home and placed with relatives.

Police also charged Treider-Crowder’s boyfriend, who lived in the same home, with two counts of endangerment after he also tested positive.

Justin Rushia’s cases are pending and the district attorney submitted a plea agreement offer on June 18.