Mother of Wilder McDaniel bonds out of jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother facing two charges linked to the death of her two-year-old son Wilder McDaniel is out of jail after turning herself in early Thursday morning.

Amber Nichole McDaniel, 31, is charged with endangering a child and tampering with evidence. Her bonds were set at $60,000.

McDaniel was booked into the Wichita County Jail after turning herself in around 4 a.m. Thursday, July 8, and was released later the same day.

The charges stem from new evidence of deleted text messages between McDaniel and her former boyfriend James Staley recently uncovered by the Wichita Falls Police Department.

The arrest affidavit details multiple text messages indicating hateful and threatening language toward Wilder McDaniel from Staley.

Staley was indicted for murder by a grand jury in 2020 and is currently awaiting trial.

The affidavit also alleges Amber McDaniel deleted the messages from her phone and failed to disclose them to the police, delaying progress in the case for months.

The body of Wilder McDaniel was found inside the home of Staley on October 11, 2018.

Though the cause of death could not be determined, an extensive autopsy report from the Dallas County medical examiner suggests the death was homicidal from asphyxiation.

Both Staley and Amber McDaniel were named as persons of interest in the case in June 2020.