Mother of Wilder McDaniel jailed on multiple charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New charges have been filed against the mother of 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel.

Amber Odom McDaniel has been charged with abandoning or endangering a child and tampering with evidence stemming from October 2018. Her bonds total $60,000.

McDaniel booked herself into jail at 4 a.m. Thursday, July 8.

The body of Wilder McDaniel was found inside the home of James Staley on October 11, 2018.

Though the cause of death could not be determined, an extensive autopsy report from the Dallas County medical examiner suggests the death was homicidal from asphixiation.

Both Staley and Amber McDaniel were named as persons of interest in the case in June 2020.

Staley was indicted by a grand jury in October 2020 and is currently awaiting trial after the case was transferred to a fourth judge.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said an affidavit detailing the charges against Amber McDaniel will be available later Thursday morning.

