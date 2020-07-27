Mother receives probation after child tests positive for drugs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 28-year- old Wichita Falls mother is placed on three years probation after pleading guilty Thursday to child endangerment related to her one-year-old child testing positive for meth.

A CPS investigation was initiated in June of last year after Crystal Murphy tested positive for meth from a hair follicle test.

The child’s hair was tested as well and the test came back positive for meth.

With deferred sentencing, Murphy will be eligible to have the charge cleared

From the record, if she successfully completes the probation term.