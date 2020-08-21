Mother receives probation for drunk driving with child in vehicle

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother is now on probation after she pleads guilty to driving drunk with her six-year-old daughter in the front seat.

Marquita Bair had three years probation assessed by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight.

In July of 2019, a Wichita County deputy stopped Bair on Seymour Road after her lights went on and off and she was driving erratically.

The deputy said he could detect a strong odor of alcohol in the car and Bair’s eyes were glassy and her speech was slurred.

He said she failed a portion of the field sobriety test, and she refused to conduct other parts.

He said he found an open container of Straw-Ber-Ita that was still cold on the rear floorboard.

The deputy said Bair refused to do a breathalyzer test, so he obtained a warrant for a blood draw.

