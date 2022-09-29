WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been charged with injury to a child after staff at her son’s school reported possible child abuse injuries to the 5-year-old.

Michelle Carter was arrested Wednesday, September 28, 2022, after multiple bruises were observed on his body.

A police Crimes against Children detective and a CPS investigator said the boy had multiple bruises on his lower back, face and an ear. He said his mother had spanked and choked him.

Carter was interviewed and said the day before the school had contacted her about her son misbehaving and she was “addressing” the behavior with him.

She said she grabbed him by his ear and dragged him off his bed, down the hallway and then “smacked” him in the face 3 to 4 times with her palm, then grabbed him by his shoulder and neck until he said he couldn’t breathe and then spanked him 5- 7 times.

Police said she admitted she was so angry by his behavior that she lost control. Hospital forensics staff said injuries were consistent with being dragged by the ear and bruising to the neck was highly concerning for child abuse.