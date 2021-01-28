Mother sentenced for beating four-year-old who was “lazy” and hiding under bed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother is sentenced after pleading guilty to child abuse.

Skye Johnson, 27, was placed on two years probation by 89th District Judge Charles Barnard on Thursday.

She was charged in 2019 with beating her four-year-old daughter with a belt to an extent the little girl had bruises all over her body.

Police and CPS went to the girl’s Pre-K School and said they found the girl had new and old bruises. They said the girl said her mother spanked her with belt because she didn’t clean up her room, and said she was beaten other times in the past.

Police also interviewed the girl’s six-year-old sister and seven-year-old brother who confirmed the girl was beaten for not cleaning up and said it had happened several times.

They said the seven-year-old told them he felt safe at school but did not like it when he went home.

Police said Johnson told them the four-year-old was her laziest child and instead of cleaning up, she was hiding under her bed.

She said she dragged the child out and the reason she had bruises all over her body was that the child got in a fetal position and kept trying to crawl under the bed while she tried to spank her.

Medical records show the girl had new and old bruises to her chest, abdomen, thighs, and arms.

In the plea for probation, Johnson was also fined $1,500, and ordered to perform 120 hours of community service and take a parenting class.