Mother sentenced to prison for 2019 drunk driving accident killing 4-year-old

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Tuesday, a Wichita Falls mother, who was charged with murder and four counts of child endangerment last year, is now sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Tyneshia Chatman

According to a release, Tyneshia Chatman will spend more than a decade in prison for placing her son in a car driven by a drunk driver. The actions of the driver caused the car to wreck and flip on Henry S. Grace Freeway in December 2019.

“There is no sentence that could bring that little boy back. Her disregard for his safety was shocking,” Dobie Kosub, Criminal Chief of the DA’s Office, said.

The driver, Migel Matthews, was with Chatman when the accident happened. Five of the seven passengers were ejected and four-year-old Christian Redmond died.

Migel Matthews

Police said they found multiple cans and bottles of beer and liquor bottles around the crash site.

As part of the agreement, Chatman has waived her right to appeal.

Matthews was jailed and charged with murder but has since been released on $100,000 bond