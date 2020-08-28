WFPD mother throws frying pan, bowl of cereal at daughters

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An argument over whose turn it was to wash the dishes leads to two charges of assault against the mother of the two girls arguing.

Wichita Falls Police were called to the 100 block of Eldridge Lane on August 27,2020, two girls said they were in the kitchen arguing over whose turn it was to wash the dishes.

The girls said their mother, Meliene Perry, shouted at them to stop arguing, but they kept arguing with one another. The girls said their mother grabbed a bowl of cereal from the counter and threw it at them, and it hit one girl in the chest.

The girls said they yelled at their mother and she then grabbed a frying pan and threw it at the second girl, but she moved and it hit the same daughter in the leg. After this incident, they said they both attempted to run out the door.

The second girl made it out, but the girl who was hit by the bowl and pan did not, she said her mother grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the floor and started slapping her all over. The second girl then ran back in and tried to get her mother to stop slapping her sister but said her mother then slapped her in the face. The second girl helped her sister up and they both ran out of the house.

The police said Perry told them she threw the bowl and frying pan to make them stop arguing, and she did not mean to hit the first girl with the pan.