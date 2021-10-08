Mother who beat son with shoe has probation revoked

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 31-year-old Wichita Falls woman who beat her four-year-old with a shoe will now serve time in jail after her probation was revoked.

Arasely Atodo was given a six-month jail sentence and will remain on probation.

Prosecutors filed to revoke for numerous violations, including failure to report to her officer, failure to provide reports on her community service and failure to pay fees.

In 2018, her four-year-old boy showed up at pre-k school with swelling and redness on his face.

At first, the boy told school staff and a CPS investigator he had fallen down the stairs.

The school staff later called CPS and said the boy had admitted to his teacher he had lied because his mother told him if he told them what actually happened, they would take him away from her.

In a subsequent forensic interview, the child said his mother had become angry when he accidentally tripped her, and she hit him “everywhere” with a shoe, pointing to his face and body.

Investigators said the boy’s injuries were not consistent with falling down stairs.

When police questioned Atodo, they said her explanation for the boy’s injuries was that her son and another child she had been watching got in a fight, and the other child threw at toy at her son.

She said she did not hit him in the face with a shoe but did spank him on the behind.

Two days after the interview, police said Atodo took the boy to the emergency room because he was vomiting, and she again explained his facial injury as the result of a fall.

A CPS investigator interviewed the other four-year-old and said the child claimed Atodo had hit the boy with a shoe.

One month later, police said Atodo agreed to take a polygraph exam, but before she did, she admitted she hit the boy with a shoe on his behind, back, arms and face. The detective said she admitted she got angry and lost control.