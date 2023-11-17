WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who said she lost control while disciplining a 5-year-old and was arrested after school staff noticed bruises on the boy has pleaded guilty to her charge.

Michelle Ann Carter, 50, of Wichita Falls, pleaded guilty to one count of injury to a child causing bodily injury on Thursday, November 16, 2023, in the 89th District Court with Judge Charles Barnard presiding.

As a part of a plea agreement, Carter was sentenced to 7 years of probation. Conditions of her deferred adjudication include spending 30 days in jail and logging 160 hours of community service.

Carter was originally charged in September 2022 after a staff member at her son’s school noticed the boy had bruises. A detective with the Crimes Against Children Unit of the Wichita Falls Police Department and an investigator with CPS said the boy had multiple bruises on his lower back, face, and ear.

During an interview with authorities. Carter said the school had contacted her about her son misbehaving and she was “addressing” the behavior with him. Police said she admitted she was so angry with his behavior that she lost control.

According to police, Carter said she grabbed the child by his ear and dragged him off his bed, down the hallway and then “smacked” him in the face 3 to 4 times with her palm, then grabbed him by his shoulder and neck until he said he couldn’t breathe, then spanked him 5 to 7 times.