WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who got a knife told her daughter she was “going to gut you like a fish” when her daughter told her she was pregnant is sentenced to a prison term.

Katherine “Tootsie” Justice, 40, pleaded guilty Thursday in 89th District Court to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to four years in prison according to records.

Wichita County Jail booking

Police arrested her last April at the Delux Inn on Broad. Justice’s daughter met officers in the parking lot and told officers she had found out she was pregnant and walked over to her mother’s adjoining apartment to tell her.

She said her mother yelled at her and told her, “that ain’t my responsibility” and to leave.

She said she was on the balcony talking to another tenant when Justice came out with a kitchen knife and advanced on her saying, “I’m going to gut you like a fish.”

At this time, she said her mother’s boyfriend came out and pulled Justice back into her room.

Officers said two witnesses on the balcony corroborated the daughter’s account.

Besides 31 charges of public intoxication, Justice also has six charges of assaults.

In 2006 she was charged with eight counts of child endangerment after police said she poured gasoline around eight children playing in an apartment complex parking lot and was trying to light it when a relative took the matches away from her.