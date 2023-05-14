WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University Juanita and Ralph Harvey School of Visual Arts’ Ceramic Department held its annual 17th Annual Mother’s Day Pottery & Ceramic Sale.

The sale took place inside the ceramic studio of Fain Fine Arts. The annual fundraiser helps the studio buy supplies and give scholarships.

Ceramics professor Steve Hilton said the community support is always great.

“This sale also educates the people here in the community about clay. So we have people who come every year, we have people who come every year and all they do is look and they enjoy what we have and some people come every year and buy things. It’s pretty special that we’re able to do it,” Hilton said.

The ceramic studio is open till 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.