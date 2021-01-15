Motion filed against murder defendant after dozens of alleged bond restriction violations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Murder defendant Justin Love is once again accused of violating conditions of his bond in a nearly 30-page brief detailing dozens of alleged violations of his curfew and other restrictions put in place for his bond.

A motion to hold Love without bond was filed by the District Attorney’s Office Friday afternoon.

Love has been free on bonds for a retrial on murder and new perjury charges but is required to wear an ankle monitor.

Love is restricted to his grandmother’s house except for travel for specific purposes.

The motion lists 22 specific violations of that curfew from December 14, 2020 to January 14, 2021, including to the home of a witness for the state.

In addition to other homes, the brief lists trips to Crunch Fitness and Texas Roadhouse.

The brief also alleges Love called his estranged wife with intent to harass and frighten her, and that Love told her in a text message he was about to cut off his monitor.

The motion includes texts sent to Loves wife and claims Love caused her phone to ring repeatedly.

Love was ordered to wear the ankle monitor after the district attorney showed he was violating curfew in December.

Love was convicted in 2018 for the 2015 murder of Dominic Thrasher and was originally sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The Second Court of Appeals court in March 2020 overturned Love’s conviction Thrasher’s murder on the grounds the trial court’s disqualification of Love’s retained attorney Mark Barber was unjustified.

Barber was disqualified from representing Love for giving evidence to Love’s wife, a potential witness in the case.

Originally released from jail in October 2020 on an appeal bond, Love was put back in jail on two new charges of aggravated perjury related to his testimony in his first murder trial.