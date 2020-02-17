Motor Vehicle Registration & Titling Services & Property Tax Division of Wichita County among three counties to receive Gold Level Business Practices Accreditation

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Motor Vehicle Registration & Titling Services & Property Tax Division of Wichita County has been awarded Gold Level Business Practices Accreditation in accordance with the Performance Quality Recognition Program with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. This is a distinction that only two other counties have received.

The award places the Wichita County office in the top 1% of motor vehicle offices statewide.



In 2017 the office began to re-examine all of its operational models and business practices towards meeting the prerequisites needed for the Silver Level. In April of 2018 after a six-month review, the office was awarded its Silver Level Accreditation.



According to Wichita County Tax Assessor Tommy Smyth, this is the first time a Wichita County Government to have one of its offices achieved a best business practices accreditation.



“We have continuously looked for ways to implement enhanced operational models and customer service upgrades that add net worth to the services that the four offices provide approximately 132,000 citizens that call Wichita County home,” Smyth said. “Last year our supervisory and administrative staff completed no less than eighty-four training modules for the training prerequisites for three additional Certified Tax Office Professional designations under Senate Bill 546.”



The Performance Quality Recognition Program is composed of three levels: Bronze, Silver & Gold for compliance with statutory and administrative rule requirements, the use of effective and efficient office practices and a demonstrated commitment toward completing proper motor vehicle transactions, and customer service.

“This recognition should be extended to our entire office staff. As we could not have reached this level of accreditation without their commitment to providing enhanced customer service models and operational upgrades that have had far-reaching positive consequences to the customer service aspects of our office,” Smyth said.



The office is awaiting the tentative scheduling of Austin Officials to make the formal presentation in Wichita Falls.

The Wichita County office will be recognized in June at our State Conference in Austin.

