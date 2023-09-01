WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An overnight high speed motorcycle chase resulted in one fatality.

According to officials on the scene, around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, August 31, the driver of a motorcycle was doing donuts, but they said he took off when law enforcement arrived.

The 43-year-old male driver hit a guardrail at a high rate of speed at the Wellington and U.S. 287 exit.

Officials said he was killed instantly.

Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Public Safety both responded to this wreck.