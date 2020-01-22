Motorcycle collection reported stolen

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — On Wednesday a Cache resident reported their private motorcycle collection as stolen.

The suspects stole 15 motorcycles, valued at $70,000, from the victim’s private storage container, sometime in December.

The victim had been collecting the motorcycles for years, and had them secured at one of his properties, in west Cache.

When the suspects broke into the container, they replaced the storage lock with a nearly identical one. When the victim would check on his property, the storage container appeared to be undisturbed.

The victim hoped to sell the motorcycles after losing their home in a flood a few years ago.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of the motorcycles or any suspect information, please call the Cache Police Department at 580-429-3381, 580-429-3354, 580-355-2653.

