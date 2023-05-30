Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to change the date of the wreck.

WILBARGER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) – One man is dead after what is believed to be a medical episode caused him to wreck his motorcycle.

Ronald Christopher Briley, 44, of Mabank, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on US 70 in Wilbarger County just two miles east of Vernon on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 1:45 p.m.

According to DPS Sergeant Marc Couch, Briley was driving west on US 70 when witnesses said the driver grabbed his left arm and saw his entire body tense up.

During this time, Briley lost control of the 2022 BMW, R 1250 GS motorcycle causing it lay over on its side and slide into the center median, where both driver and vehicle hit the center cable barrier, the crash report said.

The report also noted that Briley was wearing a helmet during the crash.