Motorcyclist flown to United Regional in critical condition after crash in Cotton County

COTTON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to United Regional after he crashed in Cotton County.

Around 4:41 Saturday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to OK-5A and North 2640 Road, about two miles west of Temple, about a crash.

Investigators said a motorcyclist failed to negotiate a left-hand turn in the roadway and drove off the roadway to the right and the motorcycle then rolled. Troopers said the driver was thrown about 41 feet away from the motorcycle.

The driver was flown to the United Regional and was admitted in critical condition with serious injuries according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.