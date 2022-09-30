WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A motorcyclist is in custody after being treated for injuries sustained during a brief chase Thursday night.

According to Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputy Melvin Joyner, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop of a motorcycle at the intersection of 10th and Holliday shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, September 29.

Instead of stopping, the vehicle sped off onto Central Freeway East. Joyner said the vehicle struck a curb and crashed at Central Fwy East near Hammond.

The 31-year-old male driver was transported to United Regional by ambulance for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries. Sheriff David Duke told our newsroom that the man had a few fractures.

Upon being released from the hospital, the man was transported to the Wichita County Detention Center and was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.