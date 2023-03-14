WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identity of a motorcyclist involved in a deadly crash in Wichita County.

Around 8:10 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, troopers responded to a motorcycle crash at FM 2650 north of FM 1954.

According to a release from Sgt. Dan Buesing, a motorcycle was traveling south on FM 2650 when the driver, identified as 32-year-old Jeffrey Lee Godwin, failed to negotiate a curve on the road and entered the right-side ditch, causing Godwin to crash into a fence and several trees.

Godwin was pronounced dead by the local Justice of the Peace, according to the release.

Buesing said Godwin was wearing a helmet and the crash remains under investigation.