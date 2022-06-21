WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have released new information regarding a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Tuesday at the intersection of F.M. 367 and F.M. 369.

According to Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, a Wichita Falls man driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle was killed following a collision at around 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Sgt. Buesing said the motorcycle was traveling southbound on F.M. 369 and a pickup truck was northbound on F.M. 369, attempting to make a westbound turn onto F.M. 367.

According to Sgt. Buesing, the motorcycle and pickup collided in the intersection, causing the motorcycle to crash into a ditch on the west side of F.M. 369.

Witnesses on the scene reported the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike.

Sgt. Buesing said the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene by the Justice of the Peace Precinct 4.

The identity of the motorcyclist killed in this crash has not been released at this time.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Sgt. Buesing said the Texas Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.