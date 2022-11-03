BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man was hospitalized after he reportedly crashed his motorcycle Wednesday night.

Emergency medics responded to the scene of a motorcycle accident on near Burkburnett Wednesday Nov 2.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety public information officer, Sgt. Dan Buesing, on Wednesday, Nov 2, emergency crews responded to State Highway 240 for a crash.

Buesing said the victim was riding his 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he went off the road, into a ditch and was thrown.

The victim was taken to United Regional and was airlifted to John Peter Smith Medical Center in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

Buesing said the victim was not wearing a helmet. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.