WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police investigated the scene of a motorcycle wreck that sent one person to the hospital.

According to police, just before 5 p.m., Saturday, emergency responders went to a single-vehicle accident on East Scott near Peach Street. Officers said the victim was westbound on Scott at a high-rate of speed when he hit a berm near the side of the road and was thrown.

The victim was transported to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. Police described the unnamed man as being in his ’20s. Traffic was diverted from the area while the accident was investigated. Officers said he was not wearing a helmet.

