MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 60-year-old man died following a Montague County wreck Tuesday afternoon.

According to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Marc Couch, at approximately 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, a collision occurred between a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Lone Star Road and Hildreth Pool Road.

A 2006 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Raymond Mills of Bowie was traveling north on Lone Star Road. The driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado towing a semi-trailer was traveling south on Lone Star Road and attempted to make a right-hand turn onto Hildreth Pool Road.

The motorcycle failed to yield half the roadway and struck the towed trailer.

Mills was thrown from the motorcycle and hit the trailer.

According to Sgt. Couch, Mills was transported by air ambulance to Medical City Denton for his injuries, but he was pronounced deceased at 3:47 p.m.

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured in the wreck.

The wreck was investigated by Texas Highway Patrol.