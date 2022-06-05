WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The driver of a motorcycle involved in a wreck on Kemp Saturday night has died.

According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the driver, identified as 40-year-old Justin Feliciano, was pronounced deceased at United Regional just before 8 p.m.

Around 7:30 p.m., WFPD officers responded to the 2500 block of Kemp for a wreck involving a passenger car and a motorcycle.

According to the officers on scene, the 2013 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling north on Kemp. The passenger car, a 2013 Nissan Altima, was traveling south on Kemp.

The Altima attempted to make a left turn onto Avenue O. The motorcycle was approaching Avenue O while traveling behind another vehicle. The motorcycle accelerated and passed the vehicle in the left lane.

As the Altima turned onto Avenue O, the motorcycle struck the passenger side of the car, and Feliciano was thrown from the motorcycle.

The responding officers said they joined a citizen who was performing CPR while waiting for medical staff to arrive on scene.

The driver and passenger of the Altima were not injured.