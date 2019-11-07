1  of  4
Breaking News
Gov. Abbott appoints Wichitan to Judge Fudge’s position UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal overnight crash UPDATE: Wednesday Lawton shotting now a homicide Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Motorists encouraged to #EndTheStreakTX, make roadways safe

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
To stop the streak of daily deaths on our streets, the Texas Department of Transportation is launching a campaign to remind motorists that traffic safety is a shared responsibility.

To stop the streak of daily deaths on our streets, the Texas Department of Transportation is launching a campaign to remind motorists that traffic safety is a shared responsibility.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To stop the streak of daily deaths on the streets, the Texas Department of Transportation is launching a campaign to remind motorists that traffic safety is a shared responsibility.

The last day Texas saw a deathless day on the roadways was 19 years ago Thursday.

Officials said nine out of 10 of these fatal crashes are preventable and they are emphasizing that with a national campaign.

Reports said the leading causes of fatalities are motorists’ not obeying the speed limit, driving under the influence, not paying attention and failure to stay in one lane.

The #EndTheStreakTX campaign launched Thursday across the state commemorating a grim anniversary.

About 67,000 people have died on Texas roads since Nov. 7, 2000.

Here in Wichita Falls, TxDot’s Adele Lewis said drunk driving is the number one cause of deaths in the state but here in the Wichita Falls district as well.

“You’re gonna have to stop drinking and not driving, there are so many options these days that’s going to help you but you have the keys and you have to decide whether to put them down or whether you can really use them,” Lewis said.

Just last year more than 3,600 people died on Texas roads.

“There are college freshmen and sophomores that have never known a deathless day in the state of Texas,” Lewis said. “To them, it’s just standard operating procedure every day, that at least ten people are going to die on Texas roads.”

Motorists are being reminded to buckle their seatbelts, pay attention, driving the speed limit and not drink and drive.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

fake funerals are a growing trend

Thumbnail for the video titled "fake funerals are a growing trend"

"Jaws Of Life" Free Toddler Stuck In Shopping Cart

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Jaws Of Life" Free Toddler Stuck In Shopping Cart"

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree On Its Way To Washington

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree On Its Way To Washington"

Botched birthday cake triggers social media war

Thumbnail for the video titled "Botched birthday cake triggers social media war"

New law makes sleeping on the street punishable with a $1,000 fine, but won't be enforced if no shelter beds are open.

Thumbnail for the video titled "New law makes sleeping on the street punishable with a $1,000 fine, but won't be enforced if no shelter beds are open."

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-7-19"

The Salvation Army, famous for its red kettles and bell-ringers , is making it easier to donate this holiday season.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Salvation Army, famous for its red kettles and bell-ringers , is making it easier to donate this holiday season."

Lawton shooting victim identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton shooting victim identified"

Midwestern Pkwy fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Midwestern Pkwy fatality"

Oncor: More than 1,300 without power in Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oncor: More than 1,300 without power in Wichita Falls"

What the Tech: Venmo mistakes

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Venmo mistakes"

IP fourth-grader turns life's lemons into national Lemonade Day success

Thumbnail for the video titled "IP fourth-grader turns life's lemons into national Lemonade Day success"