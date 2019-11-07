Motorists encouraged to #EndTheStreakTX, make roadways safe

To stop the streak of daily deaths on our streets, the Texas Department of Transportation is launching a campaign to remind motorists that traffic safety is a shared responsibility.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To stop the streak of daily deaths on the streets, the Texas Department of Transportation is launching a campaign to remind motorists that traffic safety is a shared responsibility.

The last day Texas saw a deathless day on the roadways was 19 years ago Thursday.

Officials said nine out of 10 of these fatal crashes are preventable and they are emphasizing that with a national campaign.

Reports said the leading causes of fatalities are motorists’ not obeying the speed limit, driving under the influence, not paying attention and failure to stay in one lane.

The #EndTheStreakTX campaign launched Thursday across the state commemorating a grim anniversary.

About 67,000 people have died on Texas roads since Nov. 7, 2000.

Here in Wichita Falls, TxDot’s Adele Lewis said drunk driving is the number one cause of deaths in the state but here in the Wichita Falls district as well.

“You’re gonna have to stop drinking and not driving, there are so many options these days that’s going to help you but you have the keys and you have to decide whether to put them down or whether you can really use them,” Lewis said.

Just last year more than 3,600 people died on Texas roads.

“There are college freshmen and sophomores that have never known a deathless day in the state of Texas,” Lewis said. “To them, it’s just standard operating procedure every day, that at least ten people are going to die on Texas roads.”

Motorists are being reminded to buckle their seatbelts, pay attention, driving the speed limit and not drink and drive.