MOW clients receive blankets, socks just in time for cold months

It has been pretty chilly outside these days and as we embrace these winter months, those who are homebound in the community have been gifted blankets and socks thanks to Meals on Wheels.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It has been pretty chilly outside these days and as we embrace these winter months, those who are homebound in the community have been gifted blankets and socks thanks to Meals on Wheels.

This is not new to the program.

This is The Kitchen’s Third annual blanket and sock drive benefiting seniors, disabled and homebound residents in the community and what a success it was this year, receiving just under one thousand blankets and socks.

Folks with The Kitchen are not only sending warmth through its meals this season,

“With the medical problems, the hot meal helps tremendously,” Meals on Wheels client Ramona Hollis said.

But as the temperature drops they have added an extra layer of comfort to Meals on Wheels clients.

“A lot of people this time of year need blankets to keep warm and these guys do a great special job for us and I appreciate them very much,” Meals on Wheels client Terry Bowman said.

The Kitchen provides nutritious meals to the elderly and homebound through programs such as Meals on Wheels and the community donated fleece blankets and socks which adds an even brighter smile on the faces of clients like Hollis and Bowman.

“I think the one I got last year has just about worn out so I really appreciate the people who donated these,” Hollis said. “The blanket and socks are fantastic.”

Dale Harvey who has been volunteering since 1991 said it’s a great feeling to be able to fulfill a need such as this in Wichita Falls.

“I miss it when I don’t do it, Harvey said. “It’s not necessarily about what I get, it’s about what I give.”

Harvey said serving these people is now apart of his life and he doesn’t plan to stop serving those who need him most any time soon.

Not only does this provide meals and well-needed blankets and socks but for many of these clients, volunteers are the only people they get to see and that is so important especially now as Christmas approaches.

To find out how you can volunteer with Meals on Wheels, follow this link.