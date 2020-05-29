MOW returns to normal deliveries June 1

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — When you live on a fixed income, especially if you’re elderly and homebound, eating healthfully isn’t always easy.

That’s why Meals on Wheels provide senior citizens with nutritious meals at little to no cost. Following COVID-19, keeping the wheels turning has not been easy. At the end of March, the Meals on Wheels program switched from meals getting delivered throughout the week to once a week deliveries, and starting Monday, the Kitchen will resume daily hot meal delivery services for Meals on Wheels.

“We are very excited staring on June 1,” volunteer and boardmember Sandra Ross said. “We will start our daily deliveries to our shut-in clients, so every day the will receive a hot meal just like they have in the past and they will receive their pet food as well as their weekend meals.”

The Kitchen will also be providing daily hot meals for clients of the red and green door senior centers and volunteers will receive meals through the drive-thru only.

