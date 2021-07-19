MPEC conference center and hotel project back on track

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After financing delays and COVID-19 slowed the plans for a new hotel and convention center at the MPEC, plans are back on track with another funding step taken care of today.

Monday, the Wichita Falls 4B Tax Board approved a $2 million forgivable loan and sales tax rebates for the project.

O’Reilly Hospitality Management Group will build the $48 million Marriot-Delta Hotel, along with a new event and conference center to be owned by the city, funded with sales tax revenue.

Tuesday, July 20, the Wichita Falls City Council is scheduled to vote on the sale of land to the developer for about $1.8 million and approval of economic development agreement funding for the same amount.