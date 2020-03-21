MPEC donates produce and juice to Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Event cancellations at the MPEC haven’t stopped them from giving back to the community.

Spectra, the company that manages the MPEC, had their workers use their extra time to pack up large amounts of food to deliver to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

In all, Spectra donated over 200 pounds of fresh produce and orange juice to the food bank. Spectra officials say during this trying time, they would love nothing more than to support the community by giving back.

“Spectra is just very pro-community,” Spectra food and beverage manager Meagann McWhorter said. “And I got together with Michael Tipton. He’s my GM. And he was just really actively looking for information and ways that we could reach out and help our community in this time.”

Other local organizations are also helping out the food bank which is still delivering meals at this time. The food bank is still taking donations and volunteers.

