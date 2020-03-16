MPEC events in jeopardy after Red River Wine and Beer Festival cancelation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— With COVID-19 concerns bringing restrictions and action by government and schools to slow the possible spread, private and public venues are also acting by canceling events that attract large crowds.

The popular Red River Wine and Beer Festival is one of the latest to be canceled and other events at the MPEC may be in jeopardy.

MPEC officials know the severity of the coronavirus and understand the necessity to cancel events but they said that decision isn’t up to them, it’s up to each event’s organizers.

“We just decided that it was too important for us to to protect the vulnerable in our community for us to risk having the festival,” Red River Wine and Beer Festival co-chair Annette Barfield said.

And to protect those at risk, festival organizers decided to cancel one of Wichita Falls’ most popular annual events.

“We’ve put a lot of hours into this, into this festival,” Barfield said. “And we know it’s a big disappointment for the vendors that were gonna participate. And even more so for the charities that were gonna benefit from the money that we raise because 100% of what we raise goes towards those charities.”

Along with the Red River Wine and Beer Festival, the Falls Town Flyers have canceled the rest of their indoor soccer season.

Other events for the month of March such as Xtreme International Motorcycle Ice Racing and the Johnny Rodriguez concert, are in jeopardy as well.

“We’re reaching out to the Johnny Rodriguez team,” MPEC General Manager Michael Tipton said. “We’ve chatted with the motorcycle guys to see if we might be able to postpone them. We still want, obviously want things to do here.”

Although federal health officials have called for limiting public events, the MPEC hopes to push some events back to a future date.

“It’s hard to reschedule right now because we don’t know when this is gonna end,” Tipton said. “But as much as possible we want things to go on and just try and postpone them, push them back. So that when all this is over with, people can come back and enjoy stuff here.”

MPEC officials have not heard about any April events being canceled or postponed yet, but they still hope to hold those events as well.

