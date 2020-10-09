MPEC feels effects of COVID-19 as the holiday season draws near

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Usually this time of year, the MPEC is preparing for Christmas Magic and Hanger Holiday, but COVID-19 has changed that.

Cancelations, delays and reduced numbers have massively reduced revenue the past six months.

MPEC General Manager Michael Tipton said the revenue hit has been tough recently.

“You can’t have the revenue coming in from concessions and from ticket sales and all those kinds of things, so like I said it’s depressing,” Tipton said.

But moving forward, they could find a few more permanent clients who could use the extra space.

“Things that we haven’t necessarily done in the past trying to do here, because we have the real estate where you can be six feet apart,” Tipton said.

Tipton said be on the lookout for hockey starting soon, and with that: public skate, learn to skate and adult hockey.

Starting this weekend, you can check out the coin show and Just Between Friends!