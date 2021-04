WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Backdoor Theatre’s improv group will perform Saturday, April 17, at the MPEC.

The doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30. Tickets can be bought on the Backdoor Theatre website for $12.

The show is appropriate for ages 18+ due to possible adult content.

Unlike events held at the theatre, the improv show at the MPEC will not be BYOB. Guests are encouraged to purchase drinks and food from the MPEC’s concessions.