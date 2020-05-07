MPEC officials hope to host events by July

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the MPEC hope to once again host conferences and other events starting in July.

Among the events canceled include the Red River Beer and Wine Festival, the Falls Town Flyers season and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo.

However, some events have been postponed like the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra and Baby Shark Live. MPEC workers have been furloughed for now but MPEC officials are hoping to bring their workers and their events back as soon as they can.

“Now things like Ranch Roundup, Hotter’N Hell, those are some pretty big events,” MPEC general manager Michael Tipton said. “We’re confident those are going to happen. What we have figure out is how to make those happen safely and with whatever social practices we need to put in place, but we’ll be working with the event organizers and seeing how those need to happen safely.”

Here is the full list of events that have been postponed or canceled.