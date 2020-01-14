MPEC unveils new box office

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The new MPEC box office is officially open and it has a name.

Officially titled the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office, it is part of a sponsorship agreement between TCCU, MPEC and Spectra.

At Tuesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony, officials with TCCU announced a five year sponsorship agreement with the MPEC.

TCCU officials said that the agreement helps the community by alleviating that cost from Wichita Falls taxpayers.

Lauren McKenchie with TCCU said, “Texoma Community Credit Union has been a part of this community for over 66 years, and we are always about giving back to the community that has given so much to us and supported us, and so the MPEC (box office) really is just an extension of that.”

The Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office is located in the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall.