WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13) on Thursday, September 29, 2022, introduced a resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of Midwestern State University.

“Over the last 100 years, Midwestern State University has prospered in both size and influence because of its leaders’ wholehearted commitment to preparing students for bright futures,” Rep. Jackson said.

“I could not be more proud to represent this community in Congress, and, on behalf of my colleagues, I congratulate the students, faculty, staff, and alumni of MSU on 100 years of excellence in higher education. I am confident that MSU will continue to flourish in Wichita Falls and in our great state for centuries more.” – Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13)

The full text of the resolution can be found on Texoma’s Homepage.

Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, the recently appointed 12th president of MSU Texas, recalled the legacy of Randolph Lee Clark, the founder of MSU, and the journey from being a junior college to becoming a part of the Texas Tech University System.

“We are grateful to Rep. Jackson for this recognition of Midwestern State University as we celebrate our centennial,” Dr. Mazachek said. “For 100 years, our university has been committed to student success as we prepare our students for meaningful careers or advanced study throughout the United States and abroad.

Dr. Mazachek also looked to the future and the next 100 years of success at Midwestern State University.

“We eagerly look to our next century and continuing the legacy of our founder that ‘now is the time and place for dreaming dreams’,” Dr. Mazachek said.