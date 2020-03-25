MSU administration expects students to participate in postponed graduation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Graduation is a time of remembrance and celebration for students, faculty and families. But for Midwestern State May graduates, that time has been postponed to August because of coronavirus concerns. May graduates will still graduate in May if they complete their credits this semester.

While it may be difficult for some graduates to come back and participate in commencement, MSU administration is encouraging graduates to return and celebrate their achievements.

“We’re pushing that out to August 1st,” MSU vice president of enrollment management Fred Dietz said. “And the hope is that we still want students to come to commencement. It’s an important time in their lives to celebrate what they’ve achieved.”

This postponement adds to the list of precautions that MSU has taken to limit the spread of COVID-19; precautions such as switching all classes to online and sending residential students back home. And the effects are being felt by the seniors.

“It really sucks because I know a lot of people are just like ‘oh I really don’t wanna walk the stage. Graduation is so boring. It’s so long.’ But I was one that I wanna walk the stage and I think graduation is fun,” MSU senior Kristin Silva said.

And it’s because of mindsets like Kristin’s that administration decided not to cancel commencement.

“The nice thing about it is we would like August graduates to also participate in that ceremony,” Dietz said. “So normally August graduates would defer or come to December. Now they might have the opportunity to come closer to when they’re actually graduating.”

With graduation having such heavy sentimental value for students and families, MSU administration expects plenty of students to return to campus to finish their mustang journey.

“I think when we get out of this, people are going to be longing for public events like that,” MSU vice president for student affairs Keith Lamb said. “People are going to want to get together. People are going to want to celebrate something. I think there’s a pretty good chance we’re gonna have a large turnout for that.”

“I bet a lot will,” Silva said. “I probably will end up walking too. It’s just a matter of can I afford it. Because, I mean, I didn’t buy my cap and gown and stuff because I knew this was probably going to happen and I’m glad I didn’t.”

